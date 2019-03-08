E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man admits three offences in one day

PUBLISHED: 15:48 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 10 October 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Scott Chesney, 40, of no fixed address, who admitted attempted burglary at a property in Out Risbygate on September 10 and burglary at two premises in Westley Road on the same day.

The court heard two iPads, jewellery, headphones and clothing were stolen during the burglaries.

Joanne Eley, for Chesney, said her client had been using drugs since the age of 11 and by the time he was 18 he had been using heroin and crack cocaine.

She said he wanted to stop using drugs and needed help to do so.

Ms Eley said earlier Chesney had driven around with a police officer and identified two properties he had burgled which he would like to be taken into consideration when he was sentenced.

Sentence was adjourned until next Thursday October 17 at Norwich Crown Court.

