Church sends Easter skywriting message

PUBLISHED: 18:14 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 10 April 2020

This sky writing was spotted over Bury St Edmunds on April 10 Picture: ANT/TYLERVRS

A church in Bury St Edmunds has filled the sky above the town with an Easter message of hope amidst the coronavirus crisis.

The C3 Church, which began in Cambridge and has now expanded into Bury St Edmunds, organised a sky writing stunt, with a cross and heart written in smoke to send the message that ‘God is love’ ahead of Easter Sunday.

Location pastor for Bury St Edmunds, John Wilson, said the plan was made long before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

“We organised the same thing last year in Cambridge and we think it’s a great way to spread this message we really believe in, as Christians at Easter, that God is love.

“I think people are searching for some certainty, this is an uncertain time, so hopefully this bought some joy to anyone sitting in their gardens today.”

The C3 Church have moved all their services online – you can join their Easter Sunday services at 9.30am, 11.30am and 5.30pm on YouTube and Facebook.

