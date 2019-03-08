College construction students honoured at awards

Student William Frost-Smith with lecturer Brian Tunbridge (right) and Brian Day, Ridgeons branch manager Picture: REBECCA FULTON Archant

Construction students at West Suffolk College were honoured for their achievements at a special awards ceremony last week.

Construction award winners at West Suffolk College Picture: REBECCA FULTON Construction award winners at West Suffolk College Picture: REBECCA FULTON

The Ridgeons Construction Awards took place at the Bury St Edmunds-based college's Milburn Campus to recognise the hard work and dedication of students on each construction course.

A total of eight students received awards and certificates for their outstanding work and efforts.

Sue Daley, vice-chair of West Suffolk College governors, who attended the ceremony, said: “Everyone is so proud of these students, each one of them have excelled in their craft and gone over and above.

“We must thank Ridgeons for sponsoring this event as without the industry support events like this could not go ahead and the students would not get the fantastic opportunities they are exposed to.”

The award-winning students were nominated by their individual lecturers in the different courses – bricklaying, construction, carpentry and joinery and painting and decorating.

Brian Day, Ridgeons branch manager, said: 'We are extremely proud to be sponsoring this event again and we would like to congratulate all of the worthy winners.

“I have seen some of the amazing work produced and they are all a credit to West Suffolk College. It is now down to the students to continue the great work.”

The students were put forward for the awards for excelling in a number of different areas including motivation, willingness to do well, attendance and demonstrating the college character strengths in their approach to their work.

Brian Tunbridge, lecturer in wood trades, explained why he nominated 17-year-old student William Frost-Smith from Bury.

“Will's hard work and dedication has been amazing, every Wednesday he is up at 4am to work on the market in town and not once has he ever been late,” he said.

“He is very positive and extremely hardworking and has been a pleasure to teach.”

Congratulations go to Hari Jolland, Sam Yallop, Adam Newson, Daniel Lebeau, William Frost-Smith, Thomas Harvey, Drew Moore and Polly Muteham for receiving the awards.