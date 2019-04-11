College delivers science boxes to special school

A Bury St Edmunds college delivered 14 science boxes to a special school in the town to aid pupils’ understanding of the subject.

Pupils at Priory School in Bury St Edmunds with the science boxes Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Pupils at Priory School in Bury St Edmunds with the science boxes Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

West Suffolk College’s pioneering science box project was launched to help students adopt a more hands-on approach to the subject and each box contained different components for a single lesson.

Pupils at the Priory School in Bury received the boxes last week and they have already proved very popular among students.

The boxes contained household items for lessons where students could clean copper pennies with different liquids and change the shape of various objects.

Victoria Fiebelkorn, West Suffolk College schools science coordinator, who has led on the project and visited the Priory school to observe a box lesson, said: “It was really wonderful to see children with different abilities engaging with science so enthusiastically – I am delighted the science boxes are working so well for Priory School.”

Claire Barry, from the Priory School, said: “The boxes are amazing, the students love them and I have dispersed them around the school and we also plan to use them in our Angel Hill College site which has students up to the age of 25.”