Large attendance at college's creative festival

Students showcased their art and design work at the VeXeD festival at West Suffolk College Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Archant

More than 1,500 visitors attended a creative festival at West Suffolk College last week where students got the chance to showcase their work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Art and design students at West Suffolk College had the chance to showcase their talents Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE Art and design students at West Suffolk College had the chance to showcase their talents Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The VeXeD festival saw an exhibition of art and design work from students across a range of creative courses including fine art, fashion, textiles, illustration, graphic design, games design, photography, fashion promotion, model making, visual effects and animation.

The event is the highest attended on the college calendar and this year people were able to livestream the festival via the newly-launched WSC TV live broadcast.

You may also want to watch:

Many of the second year level three and foundation diploma students are now progressing to prestigious universities across the UK, including Glasgow School of Art, Chelsea, Central Saint Martins, London College of Fashion, Camberwell, Falmouth, Nottingham Trent, Leeds, Norwich and University of Suffolk on the West Suffolk College campus.

The event also enjoyed live performances from music students Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE The event also enjoyed live performances from music students Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The evening also saw live performances from the college music department performed by students on level three and level four music courses.

Derek Johnson, director of the school of art and design at the College, said: "We are delighted by the scale and ambition of our new VeXeD festival. "The crowds were staggering - it was humbling to see and meet so many people who have to come to celebrate the achievements of all our students.

"The show is also a recognition of all the valuable support from families and friends. It has been a wonderful time for us all.

"We wish all our students the very best of good fortunes next year in higher courses/years, employment and at universities across the UK. It has been a fantastic year."