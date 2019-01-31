Students showcase hair and beauty work at festival

Hair and beauty students from a Bury St Edmunds college had the chance to showcase some of their work at a popular annual festival.

West Suffolk College’s Hair and Beauty Festival was held on Monday and students got to display their work using models and a catwalk across a range of categories.

Futuristic bride, seasons, male fashion look and vintage retro were just some of the imaginative categories in the competition.

The judging panel at the festival included prestigious industry professionals and former hair and beauty students from the college.

Emma Spraggons, salon owner of D’ENZA Hair and Beauty, said: “Amazing work achieved by the beauty students at West Suffolk College. I have been in the industry for 26 years and I was very impressed by the high level of work produced at the competition.”

Both Alison Hurrell, subject leader in beauty and holistic therapies, and Marnie Randall, subject leader in hairdressing at the college, organised the festival.

They said: “The festival of hair and beauty was a huge success, with multiple competitions. Our students demonstrated their enthusiasm, creativity and competitive spirit, showcasing a diverse range of skills, dedication and hard work.

“The quality of the work produced will support them in achieving their qualifications at West Suffolk College and will give them confidence in striving for excellence in their future career aspirations.”

Kelly Smith, spa director at Bannatyne spa in Bury St Edmunds, said: “It was a pleasure to get the opportunity to be a judge on Monday, watching the standard improve year on year is a joy to see.

“It’s very clear the tutors are working very hard and close with employers to raise the bar of the work the students are producing and it is certainly working.”

Karl Foster, co-founder and director of Mr Barber, said: “I was so impressed with the level of enthusiasm and commitment from the students.

“A great turn out, and some amazing work. It was a real privilege to be asked to judge this competition and it is clear to see that some up and coming stars are being trained at West Suffolk College.”

Prize for best overall beauty therapy and makeup artistry went to Shannon Byford Nunn from Bury St Edmunds and Tia Mooney from Mildenhall, and prize for best overall hairdressing/barbering competitor went to Holly Isabel Carlton from Newmarket.