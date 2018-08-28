Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

PUBLISHED: 13:31 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:31 28 November 2018

Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Archant

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

The Bury St Edmunds-based Further Education (FE) college secured joint third spot in FE Week’s exclusive league table for colleges in 2018 after a dramatic jump of 17 places in two years.

The table is compiled using official performance measures from the Department for Education (DfE) and consists of 186 colleges from across the country.

West Suffolk College scored 33 points out of a possible 40 across four categories – learner satisfaction, employer satisfaction, 16-18 positive progression and adults into employment.

West Suffolk hit perfect 10 scores for learner satisfaction and employer satisfaction.

The college was alongside Barnsley College and Middlesbrough College in third on 33 points, behind Newcastle and Stafford Colleges and Weston College in joint second place on 34 points.

Petroc College in Devon was top of the table with 36 points.

Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Suffolk Academies Trust and principal of West Suffolk College, said: “I would like to thank our dedicated staff, industrious students and visionary business partners for all their incredibly hard work that has contributed to this amazing achievement.

“I have the best and most committed team of people, who care passionately about our learners during their time with us and as importantly, their onward success, I am so proud of them all.

“Thank you too to all our incredible businesses and employers, who by working closely with us are making our society better.

“The fact that we got 10 out of 10 for student and employer satisfaction is immensely gratifying.

“I am deeply proud of this achievement and on top of our outstanding results, it’s been a brilliant year for us all.”

Nick Linford, FE Week’s editor, who established the table, said: “The NICDEX was an enjoyable intellectual challenge, to create an annual performance table from a mix of measures.

“Most importantly, NICDEX is transparent. The four measures that make up the NICDEX are published by the DfE.”

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

WATCH: Marks and Spencer opening its new food hall a day after closing down another store just eight miles down the road

3 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Wlaton-on-the-naze M&S store opening

Marks & Spencer today opened the doors to its new food hall in Walton-on-the-Naze.

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

22 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

28 minutes ago Michael Steward
Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

Persimmon admits to Framlingham Mount Pleasant errors prompting launch of task group

34 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Mount Pleasant development at Framlingham, being built by Persimmon Homes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers behind a controversial housing development in Framlingham have said that lessons have been learnt after a “catalogue of errors” resulted in dozens of homes being built incorrectly.

Nobel Prize-winning Beccles chemist could be the face of new £50

36 minutes ago James Carr
Dr Dorothy Hodgkin at Sir John Leman High School Prizegiving 1981. Photo: Archant.

One of Beccles’ most famous exports could become the face of the new £50 note.

Most read

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24