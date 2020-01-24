E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colleges launch student podcast

PUBLISHED: 15:07 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:07 24 January 2020

West Suffolk College fashion student Louisa Amps,left, and Olivia Turner, who is studying art, photography and psychology at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, prepare to podcast. Picture: REBECCA FULTON

Rebecca Fulton

Two Bury St Edmunds colleges have launched a weekly podcast by staff and students.

Talk Topical is produced by West Suffolk College and Abbeygate Sixth Form College and will explore different topics including women in science and technology, diversity in films, fast fashion and going to university later in life.

The broadcast is available on all podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

Alice Dargan, media manager for West Suffolk College said with the world of digital technology growing rapidly, podcasts would see participants tackle and discuss a number of hot topics.

"We have been working on this for some time and it's fantastic to see it finally launch," she said.

"Across both West Suffolk College and Abbeygate Sixth Form College we have exceptional students and staff, all with different stories to tell and a passion for discussing what is important to them and what affects the wider community both locally and nationally."

The first episode is out now and features Vic Fiebelkorn, Primary Science Coordinator and Amy Barr, Lecturer in Engineering discussing women in STEM careers.

