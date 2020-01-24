Colleges launch student podcast

West Suffolk College fashion student Louisa Amps,left, and Olivia Turner, who is studying art, photography and psychology at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, prepare to podcast. Picture: REBECCA FULTON Rebecca Fulton

Two Bury St Edmunds colleges have launched a weekly podcast by staff and students.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Talk Topical is produced by West Suffolk College and Abbeygate Sixth Form College and will explore different topics including women in science and technology, diversity in films, fast fashion and going to university later in life.

The broadcast is available on all podcast platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

You may also want to watch:

Alice Dargan, media manager for West Suffolk College said with the world of digital technology growing rapidly, podcasts would see participants tackle and discuss a number of hot topics.

"We have been working on this for some time and it's fantastic to see it finally launch," she said.

"Across both West Suffolk College and Abbeygate Sixth Form College we have exceptional students and staff, all with different stories to tell and a passion for discussing what is important to them and what affects the wider community both locally and nationally."

The first episode is out now and features Vic Fiebelkorn, Primary Science Coordinator and Amy Barr, Lecturer in Engineering discussing women in STEM careers.