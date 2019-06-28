Community rallies behind elderly robbery victim

A community has rallied behind an elderly victim who was assaulted and robbed in Bury St Edmunds in broad daylight after leaving the post office.

A fundraising page and in-store collection has been set up for a woman, aged in her 80s, who was subjected to the attack in Tennyson Road shortly before 12.40pm on Thursday.

The woman had recently visited the post office in Lake Avenue on the Mildenhall Road estate when a man assaulted her and stole her handbag - which contained back cards and a quantity of cash.

It is understood that the handbag also contained items of sentimental value to the woman.

The victim fell down during the incident and was left shaken with cuts and bruises. She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury for further treatment.

Now a GoFundMe page has been launched, as well as a collection at Lake Avenue Post Office in a show of support for the victim.

Charlie Stephen, who set up the fundraising page, said: "I would like to raise some funds for this lady to show that she has support and the younger generation aren't all bad.

"This lady deserves to have our support. I want her to have hope in the next generation."

Liam Hayes, 33, who lives on the nearby Howard estate and runs a community Facebook group for residents on the estate, said: "It's disheartening and upsetting.

"So through the group, we are letting people know they can make donations as a show of support for the lady. We want her to know that we all care about her and are wishing her well."

Writing on Facebook, a spokesman for the Lake Avenue Post Office said: "A few members from the community have started a collection box at the shop for this lady to get a few bits to let her know we're all thinking of her and raise some of the money she had stolen."

Detectives investigating the incident are urging local residents to check their gardens, dustbins and outbuildings for a discarded black handbag with two straps.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 144 of June 27.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their online form here.