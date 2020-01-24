Drunk-driver found 'looking sheepish' after ending up in farmer's field

Daniel Bryant was banned from driving for two years at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A drunk-driver who was more than twice the legal alcohol limit ended up stuck in a farmer's field after his car left the road.

Daniel Bryant, of Severn Road, Bury St Edmunds, initially denied the drink-driving charge.

However appearing before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday, the 35-year-old changed his plea on the day his trial was due to begin.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Bryant was driving his Vauxhall Astra along Linkwood Road, in Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds, on September 1 last year when he overshot a junction.

A witness saw the car up on the grass verge and half in a farmer's field around 6.50am.

The man asked Bryant if he was okay and he replied: "Yeah, the farmer is coming to drag me out."

The witness described Bryant as slurring his words and the police were called.

When officers attended, they described Bryant as "looking sheepish" and smelling of alcohol, prosecutor Lesla Small said.

The court heard that Bryant told officers: "I have had an accident.

"I overshot the junction."

A roadside breath test conducted and Bryant was arrested after a positive reading.

Evidential samples were taken back at the police station, and Bryant blew 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath.

At the booking in procedure, Bryant admitted driving the vehicle at a slow pace and overshooting the junction.

However, he initially pleaded not guilty to the charge of driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on October 15, before changing his plea on Wednesday.

Declan Gallagher, defending, said: "He was driving at a relatively low speed and there was actually no damage to the car involved."

Magistrates handed Bryant a 12-month community order, with £120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

But magistrates did give him the opportunity of taking a drink-drive rehabilitation course - which will see his ban reduced by 24 weeks if completed by June 6, 2021.

Bryant was also ordered to pay £820 in costs, and a £90 victim surcharge.