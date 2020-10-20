‘It was my worst nightmare come true’ - family tell of devastating motorbike crash which left dad with multiple injuries

A family from Bury St Edmunds has spoken out about the devastating effects of a car crash which left a young dad with extensive injuries.

Luke Hearn, 30, was airlifted to hospital following a crash on the B1106 near Fornham on Saturday, September 12.

His motorbike was involved in a crash with a black Honda Civic driving in the opposite direction shortly before 1.30pm.

The father-of-two suffered extensive injuries including broken wrists, a dislocated and fractured elbow, fractured thigh, lower leg, ankle and foot on his right side, and extensive ligament and soft tissue damage on his left.

His girlfriend Jade Lynch said: “I was calling him that day and he didn’t pick up so I kept calling, then finally the police answered the phone and my stomach just dropped.”

She described the accident as devastating and added: “I sat outside the hospital all night waiting for news as they couldn’t tell me anything until he had woken up.

“It was my worst nightmare come true.”

Mr Hearn is now recovering at home but there is a long journey ahead for him as we battles back to full strength. He will be unable to return to work as an engineer for many months.

“It’s nice to have him back home to spend time with the kids,” Miss Lynch said.

“There’s not much he can do at the moment though, so he’s going a little stir crazy and can’t do any of the things he loves.”

As welll as being passionate about motorcycles, the father also enjoys fishing and shooting – and the family think it will be months before he can get back to things he loves.

But their bigger concern is a lack of income - Mr Hearn is entitled to six months statutory sick pay, which is worth just £95 per week, and after that he can claim additional support.

His partner’s maternity pay is now coming to an end – leaving the family with mounting costs and very little income.

Miss Lynch added: “We’ve been told it will be six months of statutory sick pay before we can claim for more support and it’s really stressful thinking about how to provide for our family.

“You never think something like this will happen to you.”

A fundraiser was started to help pay for equipment to aid Mr Hearn’s recovery and has since raised more than £1,000.

His mobility is so limited he can’t get himself around the house without assistance and only has access to a downstairs toilet, meaning specialist equipment is needed to help them live a more normal life.

You can donate to the appeal for Mr Hearn and his family via the Go Fund Me page here.