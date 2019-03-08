E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Town gets ready for Girls Night Out

PUBLISHED: 11:30 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 10 September 2019

Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Bury St Edmunds is preparing to be lit-up by pyjama-clad women as the countdown to the St Nicholas Hospice Care's Girls Night Out walk begins.

Emma Clements, left, Fran Bean, Lizzie Cross and Jenny Smith from St Nicholas Hospice Care’s events team unveil this year’s Girls Night Out T-shirts Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CAREEmma Clements, left, Fran Bean, Lizzie Cross and Jenny Smith from St Nicholas Hospice Care’s events team unveil this year’s Girls Night Out T-shirts Picture: ST NICHOLAS HOSPICE CARE

The walk sees sees women come together in their pyjamas and flashing bunny ears while walking either six or 11.2 miles around the town.

This year's event takes place on Saturday September 14 and last year the walk raised £226,000 for the charity.

Organisers are hoping even more women will don their bunny ears and join those already signed up in a bid to beat that total this year.

Jenny Smith, hospice events manager, said: "The countdown to Girls Night Out 2019 really has begun. The occasion always has such an amazing atmosphere, and there is still chance to be a part of the brilliant occasion that this event has grown into.

The Girls Night Out is a fun event that raises thousands of pounds for St Nicholas Hospice Care PICTURE: Andy AbbottThe Girls Night Out is a fun event that raises thousands of pounds for St Nicholas Hospice Care PICTURE: Andy Abbott

"We are so grateful to everyone who helps to make Girls Night Out the event it is - our walkers, volunteers, our sponsors for their continued generosity and of course the people of Bury St Edmunds who have really taken this event to their hearts."

You may also want to watch:

On the night, walkers will set off from Angel Hill around 8pm.

There will be memory boards on Angel Hill and at the charity's hospice building in Hardwick Lane where people can remember loved ones who have died.

The poignant torchlight memory minute on the Girls Night Out PICTURE: Andy AbbottThe poignant torchlight memory minute on the Girls Night Out PICTURE: Andy Abbott

Before walkers set off there will also be a memory minute, giving those taking part and supporting the event the chance to reflect.

Walkers will also receive a celebratory cupcake and hot drink at the finish, as well as a medal as they cross the line.

Walkers are encouraged to bring along their own torches and refillable water bottles.

There is still time to sign up to take part in Girls Night Out. Registration costs £15, including a T-shirt and a pair of flashing bunny ears.

Walkers must be aged 14 to take part and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over the age of 18.

Registration forms are available from hospice shops or people can sign up online until 11am on Thursday September 12 at the Girls Night Out website, or on the night on Angel Hill with registration opening at 6.30pm.

