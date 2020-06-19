E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Horticultural judges will be on the lookout for fabulous front gardens

PUBLISHED: 11:38 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 19 June 2020

The judging is taking place from Monday, July 13, for a week Picture: BURY IN BLOOM

The judging is taking place from Monday, July 13, for a week Picture: BURY IN BLOOM

BURY IN BLOOM

A town’s front garden competition will go ahead next month - and they have a top garden designer on the judging panel.

Churches are also included in Bury in Bloom's front gardens competition. Here is St Mary's Church Picture: BURY IN BLOOMChurches are also included in Bury in Bloom's front gardens competition. Here is St Mary's Church Picture: BURY IN BLOOM

Bury in Bloom’s Certificates of Merit is taking place over the week of July 13 with Tom Hoblyn, a Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) triple Gold medal winner who lives locally, joining the small army of volunteer judges.

MORE: ‘Thank you West Suffolk Hospital from Bury St Edmunds’ - plans for five-tier floral display to show gratitude

Nearly 100 judges and team leaders will cover every part of the town to make sure every residential and non-residential property is given a look to get a chance to win a Certificate of Merit.

Judges can also award the ‘Highly Commended’ certificate where they see outstanding effort.

David Irvine, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: “Isolation and lockdown has seen so many people with more time on their hands turn to gardening.

“We want to acknowledge their work making our town a more attractive place to live and we are looking forward to judging week because we know there are front gardens to discover.

You may also want to watch:

“The Certificate of Merit demonstrates our appreciation by recognising their efforts and we hope this encourages them. We are relieved and delighted the restrictions have been eased enough to allow us to go ahead,” he said.

MORE: ‘Seeing the hanging baskets going up is a massive relief this year’

Organising the front gardens scheme this year has not been without its problems for Jane Hamblin, the Certificates of Merit coordinator, and Mr Irvine as Bury in Bloom struggled to comply with government regulations.

This year they have had to look very carefully at the safety of judges and have introduced new protocol as well as completing a risk assessment.

“We have been preparing since January,” said Mrs Hamblin. “We judge in a walk-by style and its obviously subjective, however the judges are well briefed. They look out for the wow factor and can also award a Highly Commended certificate.”

She added: “As always we will take account of conditions and this year the shutdown will have affected most people.”

Mr Irvine said they were “immensely grateful” to their judges – who do not need horticultural qualifications – and were “very happy” to have Mr Hoblyn, who trained at Kew Gardens, on board.

People don’t need to apply to take part.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Most Read

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pair jailed for supplying drugs in Essex seaside resort

Regean Richards-Neville and Jamel Bousbaa have been jailed for supplying drugs. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran makes significant donation to Suffolk coronavirus appeal

Ed Sheeran has backed a new Suffolk appeal helping local charities in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Bus lover given ‘special treat’ with own private trip

Alasdair was treated to his own private trip on Ipswich Buses. Picture: IPSWICH BUSES

Don’t wait for funding before pledging land to nature, farmers urged

The WildEast project aims to make East Anglia one of the world's great nature reserves. Pictured (from left) are trustees Ollie Birkbeck, Hugh Somerleyton and Argus Hardy. Picture: Mark Cator

Horticultural judges will be on the lookout for fabulous front gardens

The judging is taking place from Monday, July 13, for a week Picture: BURY IN BLOOM

Colchester man charged with rape

Mirison Bera of Colchester has been charged with rape (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24