Bury St Edmunds man accused of trying to steal taxi

02 August, 2020 - 16:00
Bradley Johnston appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A Bury St Edmunds man accused of attempting to steal a taxi will appear at the crown court in August.

Bradley Johnston, 19, of Steward Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with attempted robbery.

It is alleged Johnston attempted to rob a taxi driver of his vehicle in Downside Close, Ipswich, on January 19 this year.

Johnston, who spoke only to confirm his name and address during the short hearing, did not enter a plea to the charge.

The offence is indictable only so can only be heard or tried at the crown court.

Johnston will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 27 for a plea trial and preparation hearing (PTPH).

Magistrates warned Johnston of the consequences of not attending his PTPH hearing.

Magistrates released Johnston on unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance.

