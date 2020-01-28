E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man and 15-year-old will face class A drug charges at court

28 January, 2020 - 07:30
Sizakele Ndlovu and the teen will appear at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sizakele Ndlovu and the teen will appear at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man and a 15-year-old boy will appear at the crown court next month to face class A drug possession charges.

Sizakele Ndlovu, 34, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday charged with possession with intent to supply heroin in Newmarket on January 25.

You may also want to watch:

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine in the same incident.

Neither Ndlovu or the teenager entered pleas and both will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 24.

Magistrates denied a bail application for Ndlovu and he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.

The 15-year-old boy was granted bail under various conditions including that he reside at his current address under a 7pm to 7am monitored curfew and attend educational appointments provided.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

TV’s Escape to the Country couple bringing café to train station

Luke and Charlotte Giddings of Brownie and the Bean Picture: Ellis

‘Ipswich Town will always have a place in my heart... I’ll see you in the Champ next year’ – Bialkowski on Millwall switch

Bartosz Bialkowski has been in fine form for Millwall this season. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Calls for more awareness after mum, 40, dies from undiagnosed diabetes

Jennie Dawson and her daughter Grace Picture: SUPPLIED BY FRIENDS

Cannabis factory gang warned of jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Man and 15-year-old will face class A drug charges at court

Sizakele Ndlovu and the teen will appear at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

When my daughter died NHS managers ‘concocted a plan’

Averil Hart was just 19 when she died. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

County celebrates bumper rise in start-ups in 2019 – despite ‘turbulent’ year

Vegan cafe owner Allison Knight, one of hundreds of people to set up in business in 2019 in Suffolk Picture: ALLISON KNIGHT
Drive 24