A man and a 15-year-old boy will appear at the crown court next month to face class A drug possession charges.

Sizakele Ndlovu, 34, of Ashwell Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday charged with possession with intent to supply heroin in Newmarket on January 25.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, is charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine in the same incident.

Neither Ndlovu or the teenager entered pleas and both will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 24.

Magistrates denied a bail application for Ndlovu and he was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance.

The 15-year-old boy was granted bail under various conditions including that he reside at his current address under a 7pm to 7am monitored curfew and attend educational appointments provided.