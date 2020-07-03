Man in court accused of multiple offences

A Bury St Edmunds man has appeared in court accused of a crime spree in the town throughout June including fraud and burglary.

David Parker, 45, of Lancaster Avenue, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich today (Friday July 3) on 11 charges after being arrested the previous night and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was charged with eight counts of fraud by using a bank card on June 14 to buy goods totalling £150, burglary where a purse containing bank cards was taken from a premises in Maynewater Square on June 14, and theft of toiletries and perfume worth £750 from Boots in Bury St Edmunds on June 11.

He was also charged with theft of clothing worth £386 from Marks and Spencers in Bury St Edmunds on or about June 11.

Parker was remanded in custody by magistrates and is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on July 31.