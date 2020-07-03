E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in court accused of multiple offences

PUBLISHED: 12:35 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 03 July 2020

45-year-old charged with 11 offences after alleged crime spree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

45-year-old charged with 11 offences after alleged crime spree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds man has appeared in court accused of a crime spree in the town throughout June including fraud and burglary.

David Parker, 45, of Lancaster Avenue, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich today (Friday July 3) on 11 charges after being arrested the previous night and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

He was charged with eight counts of fraud by using a bank card on June 14 to buy goods totalling £150, burglary where a purse containing bank cards was taken from a premises in Maynewater Square on June 14, and theft of toiletries and perfume worth £750 from Boots in Bury St Edmunds on June 11.

He was also charged with theft of clothing worth £386 from Marks and Spencers in Bury St Edmunds on or about June 11.

Parker was remanded in custody by magistrates and is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on July 31.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: Suffolk had 1,000 more coronavirus cases than reported at height of pandemic

The government data for daily confirmed cases, as of Thursday (July 2), now contains pillar 2 data from drive-through testing centres Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Man in court accused of multiple offences

45-year-old charged with 11 offences after alleged crime spree. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Close to 9,000 season ticket holders renew for 2020/21 season

Close to 9,000 fans have renewed their season tickets for 2020/21. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues again linked with move for goalkeeper Cornell

Ipswich Town have been linked with Northampton Town goalkeeper David Cornell. Picture: PA

Missing 17-year-old girl from Ipswich found

A teenage girl who was missing from Ipswich has been found. Picture: ARCHANT