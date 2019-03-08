Man cleared of assaulting partner
PUBLISHED: 15:39 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 08 March 2019
An alcoholic accused of losing his temper and assaulting his partner after they had both been drinking has been cleared by a jury.
Antoinette O’Brien was in bed at William Crump’s home in Bury St Edmunds when she allegedly heard him shouting and calling her names, Ipswich Crown Court was told.
She got out of bed and was allegedly pushed in the chest by Crump causing her to hit her head on the wall and fall to the floor.
Miss O’Brien picked up her bag to leave and claimed she was pushed by Crump again in the kitchen causing her to hit her head on a shelf.
Crump, 48, of Hawthorn Close, denied common assault on Miss O’Brien on June 6 last year and was cleared by a jury after a short trial.
Giving evidence Miss O’Brien accepted she and Crump were both drinking heavily in June last year and that they had “dragged each other down.”
Giving evidence Crump denied pushing Miss O’Brien so hard that she hit her head on June 6. He also denied punching or kicking her.
