Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man cleared of assaulting partner

PUBLISHED: 15:39 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 08 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An alcoholic accused of losing his temper and assaulting his partner after they had both been drinking has been cleared by a jury.

Antoinette O’Brien was in bed at William Crump’s home in Bury St Edmunds when she allegedly heard him shouting and calling her names, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

She got out of bed and was allegedly pushed in the chest by Crump causing her to hit her head on the wall and fall to the floor.

Miss O’Brien picked up her bag to leave and claimed she was pushed by Crump again in the kitchen causing her to hit her head on a shelf.

Crump, 48, of Hawthorn Close, denied common assault on Miss O’Brien on June 6 last year and was cleared by a jury after a short trial.

Giving evidence Miss O’Brien accepted she and Crump were both drinking heavily in June last year and that they had “dragged each other down.”

Giving evidence Crump denied pushing Miss O’Brien so hard that she hit her head on June 6. He also denied punching or kicking her.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man guilty of murder of Colchester coin collector

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Brown and El Mizouni score late on to salvage draw for Town U23s

Idris El Mizouni scored in this afternoon's late comeback draw at Barnsley. Photo: Ross Halls

Suffolk to support small businesses with Brexit planning cash, leaders announce

The Port of Felixstowe is one of Suffolk's infrastructure elements being highlighted in a 'Brexit Narrative' being issued by public sector leaders in Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Day of police raids - Work continues to tackle ‘county lines’ drugs threat

As part of operation Velocity, police officers prepare themselves to enter the property, Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘Lost’ Constable drawings sell at auction

The John Constable drawing that sold for £75,000 - bought for just £3 more than 60 years ago. Picture: Chiswick Auctions
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists