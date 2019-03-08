Man accused of breaking into home in Bury St Edmunds

A Bury St Edmunds man accused of breaking into a home and stealing several items while the victim slept has been remanded in custody.

Jamie Paton, 40, of Sharp Road, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates at Ipswich on Wednesday charged with burglary and theft along with a count of fraud.

It is alleged Paton, who appeared via video link, broke into a home in Victory Close, Bury St Edmunds between July 25 and July 26 and stole a black Radley purse, £50 cash, loose change and a debit card and credit card.

He is also charged with fraud for allegedly using one of the stolen cards to make a £62.49 purchase at Tesco in Bury.

Paton did not enter a plea and magistrates sent the case to crown court.

Cynthia Glinos, chairwoman of the bench, remanded Paton in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on September 25.