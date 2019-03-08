Man jailed for breaching restraining order

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who breached a court order banning him from contacting his former partner has been jailed for 38 weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wayne Roberts was made the subject of a restraining order by magistrates last year ordering him not to contact Lauren Seeley after he admitted damaging her phone, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

However, on June 6 this year Roberts made a telephone call to Miss Seeley from a withheld number and told her he loved her and missed her, said Simon Gladwell, prosecuting.

You may also want to watch:

"He sounded down and under the influence of alcohol and she shouted at him to leave her alone and hung up," said Simon Gladwell, prosecuting.

He rang back and when Miss Seeley's friend answered Roberts got angry and said he was two minutes away from the house.

On another occasion in June, Roberts saw Miss Seeley at a festival in Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds and approached her and spoke to her

Roberts, 35, who was living In Northumberland. Avenue, Bury St Edmunds admitted two offences of breaching a restraining order and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Russell Butcher for Roberts said his client had volunteered details of his meeting with Miss Seeley at the festival to police.