E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Petrol thief filled up vehicle and then drove off without paying

10 November, 2020 - 19:00
Declan Walsh pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Declan Walsh pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A Bury St Edmunds man stole hundreds of pounds worth of fuel after filling up at petrol stations and then driving off without paying, a court heard.

Declan Walsh, 32, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to 10 charges of theft – making off without payment.

The offences happened at 10 different petrol stations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire between March 7 and August 8 this year.

More than £500 worth of petrol was stolen in the thefts.

Walsh’s five-month spree began in Milton, Cambridgeshire on March 7 when an unknown amount of fuel was stolen.

On June 6, he stole £51.63 from a petrol station in Bury St Edmunds, and this was followed by another Bury theft – for £52.42 – six days later.

A station in Bury was targeted again the following day when Walsh stole £56.42 worth of fuel.

Thetford was his next destination, with a total of £108.45 worth of fuel stolen in two incidents on June 24 and July 9.

You may also want to watch:

A station in Bury was hit again on July 15, with £61.21 of fuel taken before an incident in Woodbridge on July 22 when Walsh filled up with £61.28 worth of fuel before driving off without paying.

Two further incidents happened in Thetford on August 2 and Brandon on August 8, with a total of £116.54 of fuel stolen.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told the court that Walsh’s number plate was flagged by police and he was stopped on August 12 on the A14.

Mr Ablett said Walsh, of Mortimer Road, Bury St Edmunds, cooperated fully with police, telling them: “I’m going to admit everything.”

Eloise Churchill, defending, said Walsh was “exceptionally embarrassed and remorseful” for what he had done.

“During lockdown he was out of work and had broken up with a long-term partner,” she said.

“He was living in Brentwood with his mother and had no money for fuel – and that is how each offence has taken place.

“He is exceptionally embarrassed and remorseful about every single one of them.”

Magistrates ordered an all options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service.

Walsh, who was released on unconditional bail, will be sentenced before magistrates in Ipswich on January 12.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One-hour Covid tests will be ‘extremely valuable asset’, says Suffolk health chief

One-hour coronavirus tests are being rolled out throughout the country Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Robber who threatened shop owner with axe in £25k jewels raid jailed

Stuart Bocock has been jailed for eight years after an armed robbery involving an axe in which he stole £25,000 worth of jewels Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Care home closed to new residents and visitors following outbreak of coronavirus

Public health bodies are continuing to support the care home through the crisis Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman taken to hospital after crashing into Bury Christmas tree just hours after it was put up

Emergency services were called to Angel Hill after a car collided with the town's newly installed Christmas tree Picture: GREGG BROWN

Inside the Suffolk prison scheme that gives men a second chance

The inmates at HMP Highpoint learn a number of skills through the programme with LM Barry, which helps them become employable upon release. Pictured here is LM Barry's factory in London Picture: LM Barry