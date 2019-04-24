Bury St Edmunds man to run London Marathon a year after cancer diagnosis

A Bury St Edmunds man will tackle London’s famous marathon this weekend just a year after he underwent treatement following a cancer diagnosis.

Darren Moffat, from Bury St Edmunds, will take on the London Marathon just a year after a cancer diagnosis Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT Darren Moffat, from Bury St Edmunds, will take on the London Marathon just a year after a cancer diagnosis Picture: MACMILLAN CANCER SUPPORT

Darren Moffat, 33, will take on the 26.2-mile course on Sunday to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity which helped him following his Hodgkins Lymphoma diagnosis in January 2018.

The former rugby player thought his gym efforts were paying off when he began to lose weight at the end of 2017, but when a lump appeared on his neck he visited his doctor.

After further lumps appeared, a biopsy diagnosed his condition and Darren was treated at Bury's West Suffolk Hospital.

The site manager said he is especially grateful for the help and advice he received from Macmillan to allow him to talk to his 11-year-old and nine-year-old daughters after he got the news about his cancer.

“All of the Macmillan specialists I met were amazing and in particularly those at the information centre who gave me the confidence to explain what was happening to my girls,” he said.

“Thankfully I am now in remission from my cancer and I very much hope it stays that way. Although it was tough, it has shown me a new appreciation for the work these people do everyday and how many lives they save physically and mentally.

“I am trying my best to raise awareness of this great cause but to also show my gratitude and give something back.”

Despite responding well to treatment since embarking on his marathon training, Darren has found it tough going, but he is determined to get around the course with the help of his daughters who will be supporting him along the route.

He also hopes that this will be the first of his fundraising efforts for charity.

“I'm definitely not 100% and I suppose didn't want to admit that, I do know that how ever long it takes me I will complete the marathon,” he added.

Darren said he wants to raise £2,500 for Macmillan and people can sponsor him at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/DarrenMoffat