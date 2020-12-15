Published: 12:00 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 6:35 PM December 14, 2020

John Dick with his wife Lorna and their two children. - Credit: Lorna Dick

The family of a missing 37-year-old father have appealed for him to come home, two weeks after he was last seen in Bury St Edmunds.

Veteran John Dick was last seen in his hometown at around 6pm on Monday, November 30.

It is unknown where he has gone and he has been classed as a 'high risk' by police.

His sister-in-law Melanie Richardson said it was "heart-breaking" for the family to not know where he is.

John Dick was last seen on Monday, November 30, and his family have had no contact since. - Credit: Dick family

In an appeal she said: "John has been missing for two weeks now.

"What we know: he went missing from Bury St Edmunds two weeks ago, he got on a train heading towards Ipswich (we don’t know where he got off yet), he has no phone or car, so surely someone must be helping him, this is totally out of character.

John Dick with his wife Lorna. - Credit: Lorna Dick

"John has a loving wife, gorgeous children and a strong family support network.

"As a family, we feel a bit useless. Of course all my love is with my sister (John’s wife) Lorna Dick who is heartbroken, my little niece and nephew who are wondering where Daddy is, John’s sister Amy Hooper and parents John and Jackie.

"All we can do is keep sharing in the hope that he sees the messages of support and comes home."

John's wife Lorna added: "Just please come home."

John is described as white, with short cropped grey straight hair, short dark brown stubble and slightly greying.

He is 6ft tall with a full sleeve tribal tattoo on one arm, while the other arm has a full sleeve Royal Marines’ emblem.

The family have not had any contact from him in the last two weeks and are trying to stay positive.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen John or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.