Primary school reopens after part of ceiling collapses

PUBLISHED: 09:24 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 25 June 2019

Abbots Green Academy in Bury St Edmunds was closed on Monday after part of the ceiling collapsed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds primary school was closed yesterday after part of the ceiling in a nursery classroom collapsed.

The incident at Abbots Green Academy, which is based on the town's Moreton Hall estate, caused a light fitting and a portion of ceiling tiles to fall to the ground but the classroom was empty at the time.

Ang Morrison, headteacher, thanked parents for their understanding following the incident.

"We were pleased to have a very rapid response from structural engineers, builders and electricians to evaluate the issues and reassure us that the school is safe," she said.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank parents who have been extremely understanding of the sensitivity of this matter and who have been fully supportive of the school's actions. This is integral to what makes the Abbots Green community so special.

"I would also like to recognise the superb team effort from staff in ensuring that every child was safe and communication was effective."

The school reopened today for all children apart from the nursery class.

