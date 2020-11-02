E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

PUBLISHED: 16:52 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 02 November 2020

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

A Bury St Edmunds school will remain closed this week following the half-term break after concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the community.

Abbots Green Academy, in Airfield Road, will stay shut “in light of the current situation” with coronavirus and growth of cases on the town’s Moreton Hall estate.

The primary school saw more than 120 students and 12 staff isolating prior to half-term following positive Covid-19 tests for one pupil and four staff members.

In a letter to parents today, headteacher Ang Morrison said the decision was taken following a meeting with Public Health England and Suffolk County Council.

Total of 123 pupils and 12 staff from primary school isolating after positive coronavirus tests

She said: “Over half-term and again this morning, with an understanding of the significant growth in cases in Moreton Hall alone, which has the highest rate in Suffolk, I have been working closely with Public Health England, Suffolk County Council, the DfE and the NHS to resume a safe form of education, as soon as possible.

“Having met with Public Health England and SCC again this morning, and having discussed and shared the challenge that we have in our community and the information the health team have, alongside the additional pupil and community cases and the level of staff absence and illness, it has been agreed that we will remain closed for the rest of this week.

“As a school, we remain strong in our vision, beliefs and commitment to doing the very best for our families. However, I also strongly believe that in light of the current situation and this weekend’s announcements, nationally and locally, first and foremost we need to keep our children, families and staff as safe as we possibly can.”

Mrs Morrison added that she will confirm plans for next week over the next few days.

