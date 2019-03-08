Police car involved in collision at busy Suffolk junction

The incident has left Bury Road in Newmarket closed in both directions while police, firefighters and paramedics work at the scene. The road is closed at the junction of the A1304 and B1506 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A police car and a car have collided on a busy Newmarket road, closing it in both directions.

@BBCLookEast police car t bones a car bury road newmarket pic.twitter.com/dwQA8e1MZY — TOPCAT (@topcatday) May 30, 2019

The incident happened about 3.30pm on May 30, when a car and a police car reportedly collided in Bury Road, Newmarket.

The collision left someone trapped in the car, though it was not confirmed if this was the driver.

Three fire crews were sent to the scene of the incident to help the person from the damaged vehicle.

An ambulance spokesman said: "Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle are attending a road traffic collision at Bury Road, Newmarket."

Speaking at 4pm, the spokesman added: "This incident is currently live and our crews are still on the scene."

A spokesman for the police confirmed that they are aware of the collision.

Bury Road is closed in both directions while the incident is ongoing.