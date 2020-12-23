'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights

Published: 11:22 AM December 23, 2020

Welcome to one of Suffolk's most eye-catching Christmas displays - a festive bonanza of 7,680 lights which often attracts a "queue of cars down the road".

Stowmarket's famous computerised Scotty Lights cannot fail to turn heads, for the thousands of synchronised LEDs can be seen playing yuletide tunes every night between 4pm and 9pm - and until 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The computerised festive display in Bury Road, Stowmarket has 7,680 LED lights - Credit: Daniel Scott

The Bury Road display is a year in the making for creator Daniel Scott, who took inspiration from similar versions in America.

He began planning this year's Christmas treat in January, before beginning to construct it in September.

After testing all the lights were working in October, the 21-year-old then spent six days in November programming the lights to play four festive songs on a 15-minute loop.

People then come from far and wide to see what must be one of Suffolk's most impressive displays, with Daniel saying: "We often have a queue of cars down the road and often appear on social media."

Yet while the display is great fun in a challenging time for many, it has a serious cause.

It is put up in memory of Daniel's mother, a popular carer and teaching assistant who "was a great person who never put herself first", he said.

In her honour, the display is raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - with Daniel saying: "She always said to us, you'll never know when you might need them.

"It was one of the charities my mum always had a strong belief in, regularly donating to them every month."

People can donate using a collection box in Bury Road, or scan a QR code at the site to donate electronically if they do not want to handle cash during the coronavirus crisis.

Alternatively, donate by clicking here.