News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 11:22 AM December 23, 2020   
The Bury Road, Stowmarket Christmas lights display

The computerised festive display in Bury Road, Stowmarket has 7,680 LED lights - Credit: Daniel Scott

Welcome to one of Suffolk's most eye-catching Christmas displays - a festive bonanza of 7,680 lights which often attracts a "queue of cars down the road".

Stowmarket's famous computerised Scotty Lights cannot fail to turn heads, for the thousands of synchronised LEDs can be seen playing yuletide tunes every night between 4pm and 9pm - and until 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Christmas lights display in Bury Road, Stowmarket

The computerised festive display in Bury Road, Stowmarket has 7,680 LED lights - Credit: Daniel Scott

The Bury Road display is a year in the making for creator Daniel Scott, who took inspiration from similar versions in America.

He began planning this year's Christmas treat in January, before beginning to construct it in September.

After testing all the lights were working in October, the 21-year-old then spent six days in November programming the lights to play four festive songs on a 15-minute loop.

The Christmas lights display in Bury Road, Stowmarket

The computerised festive display in Bury Road, Stowmarket has 7,680 LED lights - Credit: Daniel Scott

You may also want to watch:

People then come from far and wide to see what must be one of Suffolk's most impressive displays, with Daniel saying: "We often have a queue of cars down the road and often appear on social media."

Yet while the display is great fun in a challenging time for many, it has a serious cause.

Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
  1. 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  2. 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  3. 6 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
  4. 7 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
  5. 8 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  6. 9 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
  7. 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash

It is put up in memory of Daniel's mother, a popular carer and teaching assistant who "was a great person who never put herself first", he said.

The Christmas lights display in Bury Road, Stowmarket

The computerised festive display in Bury Road, Stowmarket has 7,680 LED lights - Credit: Daniel Scott

In her honour, the display is raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance - with Daniel saying: "She always said to us, you'll never know when you might need them.

"It was one of the charities my mum always had a strong belief in, regularly donating to them every month."

People can donate using a collection box in Bury Road, or scan a QR code at the site to donate electronically if they do not want to handle cash during the coronavirus crisis.

Alternatively, donate by clicking here.

Stowmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus