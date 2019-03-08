Partly Cloudy

Pair ‘tried to open driver’s door’ in road rage attack

PUBLISHED: 15:59 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 10 April 2019

The incident happened on Bury Road, the A1308, close to the Lidl supermarket Picture: GOGGLE MAPS

GOGGLE MAPS

A man and woman suspected of being involved in a road rage incident in Suffolk are being sought by police.

Detectives believe the incident happened just after the Monday morning rush hour, at around 9.30am on April 1 in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

They say a man in his 50s was driving near the Lidl store when a silver Peugeot overtook him and braked suddenly, forcing him to stop.

According to officers the driver, a man, and a woman who was in the passenger seat, then got out and confronted him – trying to open the doors of his vehicle, before threatening him and verbally abusing him.

The suspects are then said to have got back in their vehicle before driving off.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage should contact PC Sophie Mitchell at Stowmarket Police station on 101, quoting crime number 37/18217/19.

Or, you can pass on information via the force’s website or email the officers involved with the case.

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

