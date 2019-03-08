Pair ‘tried to open driver’s door’ in road rage attack

The incident happened on Bury Road, the A1308, close to the Lidl supermarket Picture: GOGGLE MAPS GOGGLE MAPS

A man and woman suspected of being involved in a road rage incident in Suffolk are being sought by police.

Detectives believe the incident happened just after the Monday morning rush hour, at around 9.30am on April 1 in Bury Road, Stowmarket.

They say a man in his 50s was driving near the Lidl store when a silver Peugeot overtook him and braked suddenly, forcing him to stop.

According to officers the driver, a man, and a woman who was in the passenger seat, then got out and confronted him – trying to open the doors of his vehicle, before threatening him and verbally abusing him.

The suspects are then said to have got back in their vehicle before driving off.

