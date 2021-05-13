Published: 2:27 PM May 13, 2021

Classic car enthusiasts will be able to feast their eyes on more than 500 vehicles at a new venue near Bury St Edmunds this summer.

The Classic Car Show, run by The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds Abbey, will be held at Culford School on Sunday, July 18, after building work made it impossible to stage the event at its usual home in Elveden.

The club has raised more than £50,000 for local charities through the event over the last six years, and with more than 500 cars booked in this year, they are looking forward to a great show.

Peter Summers, a member of the organising team, said: "There has been a really strong response from Car Clubs, and individual owners alike, all keen to show their lovely cars to the public in aid of our chosen charity this year - Teenage Cancer Trust."

Earlier this month the rotary club held a silent auction to raise money for the Bury St Edmunds Citizens Advice Bureau.

The auction raised more than £8,000 with over 80 lots. The most popular were lunch at The Plough and at the Farmer's Club in Bury St Edmunds.