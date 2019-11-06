Sales rep charged with fraud to appear at court

A man will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month accused of committing fraud while working as a sales rep for a company based near Bury St Edmunds.

Stuart Clarke, 34, of Tollgate Lane, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with fraud by abuse of position.

Clarke is alleged to have fraudulently obtained £22,746 for himself by selling products for cookery suppliers Infusion Ltd between August 1, 2017, and May 16, 2018.

Infusion, who are based on the Rougham Industrial Estate, specialise in selling cooking ingredients, equipment, books, DVDs. recipes, tableware and accessories.

Clarke did not enter a plea and will appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on December 3.

He was granted unconditional bail by magistrates ahead of next month's hearing.