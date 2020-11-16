‘Lovely’ goodwill gestures from children placed on town’s Christmas tree
PUBLISHED: 18:46 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 16 November 2020
Stars with goodwill gestures written by children during the first coronavirus lockdown are being placed on Bury St Edmunds’ Christmas tree.
Pupils from Guildhall Feoffment, St Edmunds Catholic and Tollgate were all asked to think about the good gestures made during the lockdown to be placed on the trees, located in three different places around the town.
Members of the public were also asked to give their memories to The Crafty Foxes art group to be hung on the tree outside the Theatre Royal, with more than 200 ceramic stars made overall.
Among some of the memories include helping family members around the house, while others highlight the creativity boost seen during lockdown – including children who learned origami, or grew sunflowers to boost positivity.
Michelle Freeman, of The Crafty Foxes, said: “This has been a lovely and very moving project with both children and adults happy to share their memories from their time during lockdown.
“It has been difficult year for so many but the project has given local residents something positive to focus on.
“I am very grateful to all that have supported the Stars of 2020.”
