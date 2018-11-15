Bury St Edmunds secondary school to amalgamate onto one site

A Bury St Edmunds secondary school will no longer operate on two sites from September next year, it has been announced.

St Benedict’s School will be amalgamated onto its current upper school site at Beeton’s Way, with all year groups being taught at the same base.

The Diocese of East Anglia, together with the governors of the Catholic school, announced that the lower school site, which was formerly St Louis Middle School, will be handed back to its owners – the Sisters of St Louis.

Helen Bates, assistant director of schools, said: “This fantastic opportunity has been made possible by both the Diocese of East Anglia and the local authority, Suffolk County Council, working together.

“The local authority are providing us with three modular buildings consisting of six classrooms. In addition, it is intended that a permanent building consisting of two specialist classrooms will be built by September 2020.

“This means that all year groups, including Years 7 and 8, will be taught on the one site, which will be much better for staff and students.

“St Benedict’s School can move forward now and into the future, safe in the knowledge that it will continue to provide the very best education for every current and future student.”

Earlier this month, the school announced that headteacher Kate Pereira would be stepping down from her position.

The school leader will leave at Easter to head St John Fisher High School in Peterborough.

Her successor at St Benedict’s is yet to be appointed.