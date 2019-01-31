Police inquiry after theft of coat from Bury St Edmunds store

Police would like to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a coat from a Bury St Edmunds store.

CCTV images have been released from Javelin in Abbeygate Street, Bury, following the alleged theft just after 3pm on Friday January 25 and police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called at 3.05pm on January 25 to reports a man took a coat from the display and ran out of the shop.

“The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and aged between 20-25. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, dark navy jeans and black trainers.”

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/5142/19 of January 25.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online via an anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org