Police inquiry after theft of coat from Bury St Edmunds store

31 January, 2019 - 13:59
Javelin in Bury St Edmunds released the images following the theft Picture: SUPPLIED BY JAVELIN

Archant

Police would like to speak to a man in connection with the theft of a coat from a Bury St Edmunds store.

CCTV images have been released from Javelin in Abbeygate Street, Bury, following the alleged theft just after 3pm on Friday January 25 and police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “We were called at 3.05pm on January 25 to reports a man took a coat from the display and ran out of the shop.

“The suspect is described as white, 6ft tall, of a slim build and aged between 20-25. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, dark navy jeans and black trainers.”

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/5142/19 of January 25.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Information can also be reported online via an anonymous form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

