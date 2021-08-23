News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sisters raise more than £700 for hospital after cutting off long locks

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:47 PM August 23, 2021   
Hannah and Miriam Thomas after having their hair cut in support of West Suffolk Hospital

Hannah and Miriam Thomas after having their hair cut in support of West Suffolk Hospital - Credit: MyWiSH

Two sisters from Bury St Edmunds have traded their long locks for a shorter style as they aim to raise cash for new equipment at West Suffolk Hospital.

Hannah and Miriam Thomas have raised £726 for the Little Princess Trust after they both had 14cm of their hair cut off.

The sisters' mother Asha Rajan, who works on the renal ward at West Suffolk Hospital, convinced the pair to take up the fundraising challenge to help pay for a new electrocardiogram machine for the hospital.

Asha is trying to raise a total of £6,500 for the new machine.

Sally Daniels, fundraising manager for MyWiSH, went along to cheer the girls on as they lost their locks.

She said: "The girls were very brave and the money they raised is just amazing. As a charity we are here to add the extras and, even though the ward has access to an ECG machine, if we can provide a new one for their ward it would help a lot."

