Woman who shed 5st after becoming Slimming World consultant wins award

Kelly Cooper before her weight loss (right) and after Picture: KELLY COOPER Archant

A Bury St Edmunds woman who shed 5st after becoming a Slimming World consultant has been recognised for her own weight loss as well as helping others in the community.

Kelly Cooper, who runs the Moreton Hall Slimming World groups in Bury on Thursday and Saturday mornings, has been awarded gold status by the national weight loss organisation.

Kelly, who became a consultant in 2014, has helped dozens of people in the area to start losing weight and improve their health.

The award makes Kelly one of the most successful of Slimming World's 5,000 consultants.

She said: "It's an absolute privilege to receive the gold award. I absolutely love my job.

"I'm passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight, and seeing them succeed is reward enough but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

Kelly added that Slimming World has played a huge role in her own life.

"Slimming World has changed my life, and helped me become the person I am today," she said.

"Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with 67% of adults in Bury St Edmunds being affected.

"Many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

"It's never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives - both for themselves and their children, too."

To join one of Kelly's groups, which are held every Thursday at 9.30am and 11.30am at Moreton Hall Community Centre, or every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am at Sybil Andrews Academy, either visit in person or contact Kelly on 07792 604204.