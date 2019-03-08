Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who shed 5st after becoming Slimming World consultant wins award

PUBLISHED: 11:36 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:36 02 August 2019

Kelly Cooper before her weight loss (right) and after Picture: KELLY COOPER

Kelly Cooper before her weight loss (right) and after Picture: KELLY COOPER

Archant

A Bury St Edmunds woman who shed 5st after becoming a Slimming World consultant has been recognised for her own weight loss as well as helping others in the community.

Kelly Cooper, who runs the Moreton Hall Slimming World groups in Bury on Thursday and Saturday mornings, has been awarded gold status by the national weight loss organisation.

Kelly, who became a consultant in 2014, has helped dozens of people in the area to start losing weight and improve their health.

The award makes Kelly one of the most successful of Slimming World's 5,000 consultants.

She said: "It's an absolute privilege to receive the gold award. I absolutely love my job.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm passionate about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight, and seeing them succeed is reward enough but being given this recognition for the whole group really is the icing on the cake.

Kelly added that Slimming World has played a huge role in her own life.

"Slimming World has changed my life, and helped me become the person I am today," she said.

"Obesity is at record levels everywhere and with 67% of adults in Bury St Edmunds being affected.

"Many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

"It's never been more important that people who struggle with their weight get the support to make the changes needed to lead healthier lives - both for themselves and their children, too."

To join one of Kelly's groups, which are held every Thursday at 9.30am and 11.30am at Moreton Hall Community Centre, or every Saturday at 8.30am and 10.30am at Sybil Andrews Academy, either visit in person or contact Kelly on 07792 604204.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing man Brian Nunn

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Free wifi to begin in Framlingham this weekend

Front row from left: Sonia Lambert, Victoria Perkins, Guy Downes and Simon Garret. Back row from left: Eileen Coe, Nick Khan, Wil Gibson and Phillip Collins.

Woman who shed 5st after becoming Slimming World consultant wins award

Kelly Cooper before her weight loss (right) and after Picture: KELLY COOPER

WATCH: See amazing time-lapse video of The Hold taking shape

The Hold is starting to take shape Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists