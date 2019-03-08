Fire engulfs sheds, trees and fencing in Bury St Edmunds

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook have stopped a fire in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, from spreading further Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

A fire that began in a shed has destroyed a garden in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook dealt with a large shed fire affecting a number of surrounding fences and outbuildings this evening. No injuries and prevented further fire spread pic.twitter.com/uNYBPoqkYw — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) July 4, 2019

Neighbours were alerted by flames and dense smoke from the site in Hardwick Lane yesterday evening.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls to the fire and once on-site requested more help to tackle the spreading flames.

You may also want to watch:

The blaze had engulfed four sheds, seven metres of conifers and 20 metres of fencing.

The crews, from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook, gained control of the fire very quickly and used four hose reels to extinguish it.

The ambulance service attended the scene, but no-one was hurt.

It is understood that lights in a shed started the fire, which in turn blew up a motorbike and petrol lawn mower.