Fire engulfs sheds, trees and fencing in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:18 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 05 July 2019

Crews from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook have stopped a fire in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, from spreading further Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

A fire that began in a shed has destroyed a garden in Bury St Edmunds.

Neighbours were alerted by flames and dense smoke from the site in Hardwick Lane yesterday evening.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received multiple calls to the fire and once on-site requested more help to tackle the spreading flames.

The blaze had engulfed four sheds, seven metres of conifers and 20 metres of fencing.

The crews, from Bury St Edmunds and Wickhambrook, gained control of the fire very quickly and used four hose reels to extinguish it.

The ambulance service attended the scene, but no-one was hurt.

It is understood that lights in a shed started the fire, which in turn blew up a motorbike and petrol lawn mower.

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

