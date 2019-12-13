E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Parakeets stuffed into bag as birds stolen from Abbey Gardens

PUBLISHED: 14:11 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 13 December 2019

A number of birds were stolen from Abby Gardens while three parakeets were bagged and left behind. Picture: ARCHANT

A number of birds were stolen from Abby Gardens while three parakeets were bagged and left behind. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three parakeets have been tied up in a bag and a number of birds stolen from a popular Bury St Edmunds garden.

Parakeets were stuffed into a bag during the incident in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDREParakeets were stuffed into a bag during the incident in Bury St Edmunds Picture: CHRISTOPHER LEGENDRE

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses to the theft that took place in Abbey Gardens at some point between 4.30pm yesterday and 6.30am today.

Sometime overnight an unknown offender stole a number of birds from the aviary in the gardens, leaving three parakeets behind tied up in a bag ready to take.

The exact number of birds taken, or their specific species, are not clear at this time. They are also not ringed and so cannot be traced.

There were no obvious signs of forced entry, police said.

The birds were stolen from the aviary Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe birds were stolen from the aviary Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Anyone saw any suspicious activity, has any knowledge of the incident or the whereabouts of the birds stolen they should contact police quoting crime number 37/75060/19.

