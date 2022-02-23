Air ambulance called to person 'injured in accident' in west Suffolk

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to an accident in Woolpit yesterday - Credit: Jack Austin

A person has been taken to hospital after the air ambulance was called to an "accident" near Bury St Edmunds.

Ambulance crews were called to the incident in Broomhill Lane in Woolpit just after 9.30am yesterday, Tuesday, February 22 following reports a person had been injured in an accident.

A person was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for further treatment - Credit: Jack Austin



A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "An ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene and transported the patient to West Suffolk Hospital.”

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.