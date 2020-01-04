Gallery

Suffolk's 10-year Challenge: What's changed since 2010?

Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Suffolk has seen a lot of changes in the last 10 years - see how these landmarks have changed in a decade.

Fisons Factory, Bramford

A well-known name for decades, pharmaceutical company Fisons closed its factory in Paper Mill Lane in 1995.

It fell into disrepair and was frequently the target of suspected arsonists.

The factory was destroyed by fire in March 2019, leaving only sparse metal pillars standing behind the factory gates.

No-one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Cornhill, Ipswich

In 2018, the Cornhill unveiled a multi-million pound revamp to rejuvenate the town centre site.

It has also been host to two of the town's most discussed monuments - the concrete arches dubbed 'Cornhenge' and the modern metal/LED Christmas tree.

The 'Cornhenge' plinths were designed to help tell the story of the town but were removed after being installed in the wrong type of material.

The Christmas tree replaced the real trees that arrived annually from Elveden Forest. The public made their opinion clear when it arrived - it was not popular and is now erected on Ipswich Waterfront instead.

Southwold Pier, Southwold

First built in 1900, Southwold Pier has stood for more than a century in various forms and lengths.

The end has been swept away in a storm, damaged by an undetected sea mine and even intentionally blown up just before the start of the Second World War to prevent Germans landing on it.

Since the turn of the millennium, it has been significantly restored and is considered to be the only pier in the UK built in the 21st century.

In 2013 Gough Hotels, a Suffolk-owned family business, bought the pier.

The Scallop, Aldeburgh

The modern sculpture on the beach in Aldeburgh was unveiled in 2003 by local artist Maggi Hamblin as a tribute to Suffolk composer Benjamin Britten.

Since 2010 it has weathered wind, rain, sleet and snow and is an iconic sight on the coast of the town, appearing in tourists' photos and holiday snaps.

Now, thanks to 360 degree cameras and technological advances from Google, people can photograph the scallop from every angle and upload it to the internet giants map for the world to see.

The Arc, Bury St Edmunds

The shopping centre opened its streets in 2008 to much fanfare, having cost as much as £100 million to build.

The flagship department store at the centre of the complex, Debenhams, still stands, but many of the other high street names which appeared there in 2010 have now closed.

The latest casualty of the high street is HMV, which will close its doors in Bury St Edmunds for the final time on January 25.