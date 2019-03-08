E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trial date set in alleged cannabis factory case

PUBLISHED: 05:18 21 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk man accused of operating a cannabis factory from an address near Bury St Edmunds will take place in April next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday, August 20 for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Peter Usher of The Green, Tuddenham.

He pleaded not guilty to producing cannabis on May 14 last year and abstracting electricity on the same date.

He also denied concealing criminal property between December 2012 and May last year.

The 62-year-old was arrested following the discovery of a cannabis factory by neighbourhood response team officers at an address in Tuddenham on May 14, 2018.

Usher's trial, which is expected to last seven to 10 days, will take place on April 1 next year.

A pre-trial review will take place on December 13 and Judge David Pugh allowed Usher's unconditional bail to continue.

