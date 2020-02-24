E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

PUBLISHED: 19:26 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:21 24 February 2020

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Around 3,500 homes and businesses in Bury St Edmunds are currently without water due to a burst water main.

Anglian Water is investigating after large parts of Bury St Edmunds and surrounding villages reported being without water Picture: ANGLIAN WATERAnglian Water is investigating after large parts of Bury St Edmunds and surrounding villages reported being without water Picture: ANGLIAN WATER

Residents in the north and eastern parts of the town reported being without water or having a reduced pressure shortly before 7pm, with villages as far north as Ampton and Culfordheath also said to be affected.

The issue has been caused by a burst water main near the A14.

A notice from Anglian Water says: "We're really sorry but some customers in Bury St Edmunds may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

"We've Identified a burst water main in your area that we're working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Again, we're really sorry we've inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience."

One Bury St Edmunds resident said: "I spotted the water was off when I was getting my children ready for bed.

"After a quick look on social media, it seems lots of people in Bury St Edmunds have been affected.

"Hopefully it wont take long to get it back on."

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman confirmed teams are working on resolving the issue, having isolated the root of the problem, and aim to have water fully restored by 11pm.

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

North Stander: The one criticial weakness which could end up costing Town this season

Kayden Jackson was sent off after this incident with Oxford United skipper Rob Dickie. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cambridge line cleared after broken down train rescued

The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Man admits trying to throw drugs into Suffolk jail

Highpoint prison in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Former Tolly Cobbold chief’s son ‘heart sank’ at sight of cherished brewery in flames

Brian Cowie was the joint managing director of the Tolly Cobbold Brewery. Picture: ALAN COWIE

Plans for autistic children to get support weeks earlier than they do now

Plans for better autism support in Suffolk have been outlined by the CCGs. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO
Drive 24