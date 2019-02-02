Snow

Armed forces groups in Bury St Edmunds set for Tesco cash boost

02 February, 2019 - 21:59
Scotty's Little Soldiers, in Bury St Edmunds, is one of the armed forces groups selected to receive a Tesco Bags of Help grant Picture: PAUL TIBBS

Scotty's Little Soldiers, in Bury St Edmunds, is one of the armed forces groups selected to receive a Tesco Bags of Help grant Picture: PAUL TIBBS

PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

Three Armed Forces groups in Bury St Edmunds are set for a cash boost through Tesco’s Bags of Help campaign.

The campaign will see 17 armed forces groups across the country share £100,000 in funding after Tescos customers voted in their thousands to chose which projects they thought deserved a slice of the pot.

Scotty’s Little Soldiers are set to receive £4,000, Bury ST Edmunds Sea Cadets £1,252 and 301 Sqn ATC Civilian Committee will receive £1,000.

Alec Brown, head of community and local communications at Tesco, said: “Our servicemen and women make great sacrifices not just for the communities to have benefited from this special round of voting but in communities across the UK and beyond. It’s a real privilege top award these groups a Bags of Help grant and we are very much looking forward to seeing how the funds are put into action helping serving men and women and their families.”

