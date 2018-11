Remembrance 2018: Bury St Edmunds honours those who died in First World War

The parade gets under way for the 2018 Armistice Dat commemorations in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

Poignant commemorations are taking place in Bury St Edmunds to mark the centenary of the First World War.

The Armistice Day commemorations in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD The Armistice Day commemorations in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

A parade set out from the Abbey Gardens at 10.30am, to the War Memorial on Angel Hill.

Wreaths will be laid before a service in St Mary’s Church.

