E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two arrested after man found unconscious near bus stop

PUBLISHED: 15:33 07 August 2020

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious near a bus shelter in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious near a bus shelter in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious near a bus stop in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 5:25pm on July 31 to Western Way following reports of an unconscious man in the street who had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 50’s had been assaulted at a bus stop, near to the Council offices.

He was taken to hospital having sustained bruising and grazing to his forehead. He has now been released from hospital.

Police attended and spoke to one member of the public at the scene but are looking to trace other witnesses who may be able to assist their enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Officers arrested two men in their 40s a short time later in connection with the assault. They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been bailed to return to police on August 28.

Witnesses or drivers who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting this website quoting reference 37/43703/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two arrested after man found unconscious near bus stop

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious near a bus shelter in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Plight of Sudbury charity and people it helps following demise of Age UK

Manager of GoStart, John Phillips, the charity which runs bus services for the elderly and disabled in the Sudbury area. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

League One clubs vote for a £2.5m salary cap... so how will this affect Ipswich Town?

The League One salary cap will have an impact on Paul Lambert and Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX/PA

Former Ipswich Town defender Emmanuel makes League One move

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLS

Weather warning for severe thunderstorms and torrential rain in place for next week

This stunning picture of the lightning was taken over Great Cornard, near Sudbury. Picture: JOHN FITCH