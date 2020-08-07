Two arrested after man found unconscious near bus stop

Two men have been arrested after a man was found unconscious near a bus stop in Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called by the East of England Ambulance Service at 5:25pm on July 31 to Western Way following reports of an unconscious man in the street who had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 50’s had been assaulted at a bus stop, near to the Council offices.

He was taken to hospital having sustained bruising and grazing to his forehead. He has now been released from hospital.

Police attended and spoke to one member of the public at the scene but are looking to trace other witnesses who may be able to assist their enquiries.

Officers arrested two men in their 40s a short time later in connection with the assault. They were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have been bailed to return to police on August 28.

Witnesses or drivers who may have relevant dash-cam footage are asked to contact police by calling 101 or visiting this website quoting reference 37/43703/20.