Man who spray painted Audi could be linked to assault, police say

PUBLISHED: 19:08 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 19:08 01 June 2020

Suffolk police believe the assualt of a 50-year-old woman in Worcester Close, Bury St Edmunds could be related to another incident where an Audi A6 was spray painted. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An assault on a 50-year-old woman and a separate incident of criminal damage where a grey Audi was spray painted with green liquid could be connected, officers say.

The two crimes took place on the same road in Bury St Edmunds just two days apart and Suffolk police now believe they may be linked.

The first incident happened on Friday, May 29 at just after 10pm on Worcester Close in the town.

It was reported a male had been seen spray painting a grey Audi A6 car with what was described as a green liquid, while another male was seen acting as ‘look out’.

One suspect is described as wearing a black half balaclava and a grey tracksuit with the hood up and he was about 6ft tall.

The second suspect, the apparent ‘look-out’, is described as 5ft 4in tall and was wearing a red and grey hooded top.

Officers are exploring links to an assault of a woman in Bury St Edmunds that took place on Wednesday, May 27 also in Worcester Close.

The victim – a woman aged in her 50s – was unloading her car when she saw an unknown male walking towards her.

He then punched her in the shoulder, causing her to fall and graze her elbow.

Nothing was stolen.

Anyone who has knowledge of who was responsible for the criminal damage should contact Bury St Edmunds police, quoting crime reference 37/29525/20.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or visit this website.

