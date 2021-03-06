News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Bury St Edmunds' Greggs 'fanciest in the UK'

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:05 PM March 6, 2021   
Greggs in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, is deemed "the fanciest Greggs in the UK"

A high-street bakery branch has been deemed the "fanciest Greggs in the UK".

Greggs in Abbeygate Street featured in a national newspaper after fans said it was one of the most beautiful in the country.

The exterior of the building features grand wooden arches and is in a Grade-II listed property dating back to the 17th century.

Greggs bakery in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, has featured in a national newspaper

One person wrote: “I grew up in Bury St Edmunds and Greggs always seemed to be a lovely bakery and a proper treat where my mum would take me.

"The people who worked there were lovely. It wasn’t until I moved to the Midlands when I learnt it’s reputation is less than classy in the rest of the UK”.

There is also a Greggs in The Cornhill in the market town.

Greggs is listed on the Our Bury St Edmunds website.

Bury St Edmunds News

