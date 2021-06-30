'Bicycle bus' launched to help cut school run car traffic

Published: 11:14 AM June 30, 2021

The bicycle buses were used to take Year 1 students to their sports day - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

A bicycle bus will take children to and from school in Bury St Edmunds - in a bid to cut traffic congestion on the school run.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw and West Suffolk Hive have launched the new mode of transport for youngsters at Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School.

The four-wheeled e-bike has room for 10 children at a time, with eight able to join in pedalling.

It is hoped that the bicycle buses will reduce the amount of cars on the roads during rush hour - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

Libby Ranzetta, co-chairwoman of Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, said: "Cycling is a great way to travel around Bury, and this project will be a fun and safe way to get young children riding - whilst at the same time reducing the numbers of cars in the town centre during busy periods."

A smaller version of the bicycle bus was taken for a test run with Year 1 children on Tuesday, June 29.

When in operation, the bus will be able to pick up and drop children off at different locations - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

You may also want to watch:

Parents would drop their children off at a car park to be collected by the bicycle bus, which would then complete a number of circuits to drop as many children off at school as possible.

Lorraine Ratcliffe, headteacher at Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School, said: "Our pupils, teachers and governors are excited about the bicycle bus project and as part of the project steering group, we are now looking forward to working on the practicalities of routes and timings."