News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Bicycle bus' launched to help cut school run car traffic

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:14 AM June 30, 2021   
The Bicycle buses were used to take Year 1 students to their sports day

The bicycle buses were used to take Year 1 students to their sports day - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

A bicycle bus will take children to and from school in Bury St Edmunds - in a bid to cut traffic congestion on the school run.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw and West Suffolk Hive have launched the new mode of transport for youngsters at Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School.

The four-wheeled e-bike has room for 10 children at a time, with eight able to join in pedalling.

It is hoped that the bicycle busses will reduce the amount of cars on the roads during rush hour

It is hoped that the bicycle buses will reduce the amount of cars on the roads during rush hour - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

Libby Ranzetta, co-chairwoman of Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, said: "Cycling is a great way to travel around Bury, and this project will be a fun and safe way to get young children riding - whilst at the same time reducing the numbers of cars in the town centre during busy periods."

A smaller version of the bicycle bus was taken for a test run with Year 1 children on Tuesday, June 29.

When in operation the bus will be able to pick and drop people off at different locations

When in operation, the bus will be able to pick up and drop children off at different locations - Credit: Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw

You may also want to watch:

Parents would drop their children off at a car park to be collected by the bicycle bus, which would then complete a number of circuits to drop as many children off at school as possible.

Lorraine Ratcliffe, headteacher at Guildhall Feoffment Community Primary School, said: "Our pupils, teachers and governors are excited about the bicycle bus project and as part of the project steering group, we are now looking forward to working on the practicalities of routes and timings."

Most Read

  1. 1 'Ipswich will suffer': The faces of families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0
  2. 2 'The signings haven't stopped' - Cook's pledge to fans as Penney makes it six new faces
  3. 3 'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank
  1. 4 Downes a top target for Peterborough
  2. 5 Penney becomes Town's sixth summer signing
  3. 6 Prisoner smuggled alleged sex worker into Suffolk jail
  4. 7 How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?
  5. 8 New dog walking facility could increase traffic in village, claim neighbours
  6. 9 Have you visited Suffolk's 'hidden' 75-acre wildlife sanctuary?
  7. 10 'I hated football at one point' - Chantry boy Bonne's journey back to Ipswich
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheffield Wednesday's Matt Penney during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Exclusive

Ipswich Town close in on two more signings

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City's Aden Flint (left) and Rotherham United's Matt Crooks battle for the ball during the S

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town ready to step up pursuit of Crooks

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Hadleigh, formerly known as the Donkey, could be demolished

Vacant pub to be demolished and home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The property on fire in Fleetwood Road, Felixstowe

Suffolk Live | Video

Blaze rips through Felixstowe bungalow

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus