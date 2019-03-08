Three cars left with no wheels after thieves strike overnight

Police are urging people to remain vigilant after three cars had all their wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds in the last two days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A BMW M3 and a Volkswagen Golf were left immobile after thieves stole all their wheels in overnight thefts in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police report that the vehicles - a silver Volkswagen Golf in Haselmere Close and a grey BMW M3 in Radnor Close - had their wheels stripped by an unknown number of offenders between 11.30pm on June 17 and 6.30am on June 18.

The night before, between 6pm on June 16 and 7am June 17, a grey BMW X3 in Laywood Close also had all its wheels stolen.

Police are urging vehicle owners to remain vigilant and to report any unusual or suspicious activity to officers.

If you witness a crime in progress call police on 999.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or who may have relevant dash-cam footage to visit the Suffolk Constabulary website.

Alternatively, call Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.