Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three cars left with no wheels after thieves strike overnight

PUBLISHED: 15:59 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 18 June 2019

Police are urging people to remain vigilant after three cars had all their wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds in the last two days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are urging people to remain vigilant after three cars had all their wheels stolen in Bury St Edmunds in the last two days Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A BMW M3 and a Volkswagen Golf were left immobile after thieves stole all their wheels in overnight thefts in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police report that the vehicles - a silver Volkswagen Golf in Haselmere Close and a grey BMW M3 in Radnor Close - had their wheels stripped by an unknown number of offenders between 11.30pm on June 17 and 6.30am on June 18.

The night before, between 6pm on June 16 and 7am June 17, a grey BMW X3 in Laywood Close also had all its wheels stolen.

Police are urging vehicle owners to remain vigilant and to report any unusual or suspicious activity to officers.

If you witness a crime in progress call police on 999.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or who may have relevant dash-cam footage to visit the Suffolk Constabulary website.

Alternatively, call Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dodgy fish sellers causing a stink in Suffolk

Vendors selling fish door to door are not to be trusted, according to Suffolk Trading Standards Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Readers are borrowing fewer library books - but why?

The number of books being borrowed from Suffolk's libraries has dropped by 10% Picture: GETTYIMAGES/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

Behind the radio voice: who is the real Lesley Dolphin?

BBC Radio Suffolk broadcaster, Lesley Dolphin Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sudden death of man ‘not suspicious’, police confirm

Police are investigating two deaths in two days on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Military aircraft forced to make emergency landing after ‘engines cut out’

A B-52 had to make an emergency landing at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Stewart Jack
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists