Market town's planting displays take it to national stage

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 7:00 PM February 16, 2022
Bury St Edmunds is renowned for its floral displays

Bury St Edmunds is renowned for its floral displays - Credit: Carol Street

Bury St Edmunds is representing Suffolk in a national community gardening competition.

After a two-year hiatus, the Royal Horticultural Society's Britain in Bloom contest is back for 2022 - and Bury in Bloom is hoping to be crowned champion.

A rainwater harvesting project in the abbey gardens. To the left is David Irvine, Bury in Bloom coordinator 

A rainwater harvesting project in the abbey gardens. To the left is David Irvine, Bury in Bloom coordinator - Credit: Jo Sweetman

The floral charity is up against six other finalists in the Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), town centres and city centres category: Ulverston BID (Cumbria), Orpington 1st BID (London), Blackburn Town Centre (Lancashire), Shaftesbury in Bloom (Dorset), Sevenoaks (Kent) and St Austell BID (Cornwall).

Bury in Bloom, winner of ten Anglia in Bloom gold medals, will be trying to wow the judges when they visit the town this summer.

Abbey gardens volunteers

Abbey gardens volunteers - Credit: Jo Sweetman

David Irvine, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: "We’re excited to make the RHS Britain in Bloom UK Finals for the first time since 2018 and with so many people looking to get involved in gardening in recent years it would be a great time to shine a light on the benefits it is already having in Bury St Edmunds. 

"We’re up against some tough competitors from Cumbria to Cornwall and Blackburn to Sevenoaks and with the Queen's Jubilee and Abbey 1,000 celebrations taking place, 2022 will be a busy year for Bury St Edmunds."

A recycled materials sculpture called ‘Crowning Glory' that won in the Anglia in Bloom virtual competition in 2020

A recycled materials sculpture called ‘Crowning Glory' that won in the Anglia in Bloom virtual competition in 2020 - Credit: Jo Sweetman

Bury in Bloom will compete in one of eight categories as they look to secure a much sought-after RHS gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze awards.

Each category winner is then put forward to be considered for the title of the overall RHS Britain in Bloom Champion for 2022. The results and winners will be announced at an awards event in October. 

Nowton Park

Nowton Park - Credit: Jo Sweetman

The Britain in Bloom judging follows closely behind the Anglia in Bloom judging that takes place in July, which includes the Bury in Bloom ‘Certificate of Merit’ (also known as the Front Garden Competition).

"July is going to be hectic," added Mr Irvine.

Floral displays in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Floral displays in Bury St Edmunds town centre - Credit: Jo Sweetman

This year, finalists will be judged according to strengthened environmental criteria that will help them to consider sustainability issues and implement planet-friendly gardening techniques.

For more information about Bury in Bloom visit the website.

For more information about RHS Britain in Bloom visit the website.



Abbey Gardens
Gardening
Bury St Edmunds News

