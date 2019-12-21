E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters tackle bus blaze near junction of A14

PUBLISHED: 15:39 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 21 December 2019

Two fire crews were sent to deal with a bus blaze near the A14 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Police urged motorists to avoid the area of a bus fire near a junction of the A14 this afternoon.

The blaze broke out at about 3pm in Fornham Lane, Bury St Edmunds, near junction 42 of the A14.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Bury St Edmunds station.

Police were also mobilised and urged motorists to avoid the area, if possible.

No one was reported to have been on board the bus when emergency services arrived.

It is thought the cause may have been electrical.

