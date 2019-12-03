E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Terminally ill man with asbestos-related cancer searching for former colleagues

PUBLISHED: 12:42 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 03 December 2019

Ian Mitchell is hoping to track down his former work colleagues to find out where he may have been exposed to asbestos Picture: DAVE RICHARDSON

Ian Mitchell is hoping to track down his former work colleagues to find out where he may have been exposed to asbestos Picture: DAVE RICHARDSON

BIGPHATPHOTOS

A Suffolk man seriously ill with an asbestos-related cancer has launched an appeal to track down his former work colleagues to help him find evidence of where he may have contracted the disease.

Ian Mitchell, 72 and from Bury St Edmunds, was diagnosed last year with terminal mesothelioma, a form of lung cancer usually linked to asbestos exposure.

Asbestos was widely used as a building material due to its insulating and heat resistant properties.

However, it became apparent that it posed huge health risks and was completely outlawed in the UK in 1999.

Mr Mitchell worked in a variety of roles throughout Suffolk, including in office and factory positions.

His appeal to track down former colleagues is being handled by Phoebe Osborne, asbestos specialist at Ashtons Legal Solicitors, who said her client has been "wracking his brain" over how he breathed in asbestos, having never worked in construction.

Miss Osborne said: "It's been a huge struggle for Ian. He's been hospitalised several times and receiving chemotherapy.

You may also want to watch:

"His son only got married a few weeks ago, and next year he will be celebrating his 50th wedding anniversary.

"It will be brilliant if he makes it."

Although it may have been more than 30 years since Mr Mitchell breathed in contaminated dust, his mesothelioma has slowly developed over the last few decades.

Mesothelioma caused by asbestos exposure can take anywhere between 20 and 50 years to develop.

Mr Mitchell has the right to sue for the illness caused by breathing in asbestos - but needs evidence from his former co-workers to back up his appeal.

Miss Osborne added: "We can be clear that Ian's illness is caused by being in contact with asbestos dust at some point during his working life.

"Our problem now is to track down exactly where it happened, and our best means of doing so is to find an old workmate who remembers Ian and can provide information on the working conditions they shared.

"We're hoping that somebody may remember his name or his picture and be able to back up his recollections."

Anyone with information that may help Mr Mitchell is asked to contact Phoebe Osborne at phoebe.osborne@ashtonslegal.co.uk

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I revise in bed’ – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man accused of intent to supply kilo of cocaine worth £100,000

Paul Redhead appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man accused of accessing almost 100,000 indecent images of children in 10 years

David Sharpe appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

62,000kg of rock salt, 1,700 snow shovels and 20,000 litres of screenwash at ready as BT Openreach engineers gear up for cold snap

Openreach engineers readying themselves for winter Picture: OPENREACH

51-year-old denies theft of nearly 3,000 games consoles

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager arrested on suspicion of assault after town centre incident

Tower Ramparts bus station Picture: ADAM HOWLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists